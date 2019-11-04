2 women accused of taking more than $15,000 from elderly man

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville, Missouri police announced the arrest of two women on Friday, Nov. 1.
Police said at 3:24 p.m. they were called to First State Bank about a fraud case.
The women were said to be in a Nissan Altima in the bank’s parking lot.
Officers spoke with three women inside the vehicle.
Police said they found that two of the women committed the crime of financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.
Officials estimate that the women took $15,878.54 from an elderly man.
The women were arrested, taken to the Pemiscot Justice Center and placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges.
The incident is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.