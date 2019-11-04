What you need to know Nov. 4

(KFVS) - Good morning it is Monday, Nov. 4.
We’ll have a mostly clear morning with temps in the 30s and 40s.
Lisa Michaels says we will see mostly sunny skies today with more clouds increasing in our northern counties during the afternoon.
High temps will reach the 50s in the north to the 60s in the south.
Light rain will move in late tonight through early tomorrow morning with higher chances in the northern half of the Heartland.
We’ll stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
However, Wednesday night through Thursday is our next best chance of heavier rain.
- The Herrin, Illinois Police Department has issued a statement after several graphic pictures appeared on Google Reviews of the department.
- Perry County 4-H members planted a tree at the Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial on Sunday.
- Three Illinois schools are now designated “Commendable.”
- About 50 pets and their humans packed Busch Pet Products in Cape Girardeau waiting for their picture to get taken.
A U.S. Army veteran and food truck owner in Colorado is doing his part to help other veterans.
Four 19-year-olds were arrested after police said they were caught on video damaging someones car.
