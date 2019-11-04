Warmest day of the week happening today!

Highs this afternoon will top out in the lower to mid 60s! Enjoy it! Clouds and scattered showers will take over tonight into early Tuesday morning. We aren’t expecting heavy rain, but there could still be a few scattered showers when you leave the house Tuesday. Tonight lows will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds and rain will push out of the area through the morning hours, and dry weather is expected Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be a little cooler than what we saw today. We are tracking more rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Behind this system it will turn much colder, again. Feels like number by Friday morning could drop into the teens!