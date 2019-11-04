Union City High School students participate in ‘Canstruction’ project at Discovery Park of America

Union City, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two groups of Union City High School students recently participated in the third annual “Canstruction” event at Discovery Park of America.
Both teams earned first place in a specific category that will ultimately benefit local charities Chimes for Charity, Helping Hand and WE CARE Ministries.
The combined entry of the Union City High School Art Club and Key Club won first place in Best Structural Ingenuity for its project entitled “Erasing Hunger.”
Another entry made up of members of UCHS carpentry classes took first place for Most Creative at Friday’s competition under the title “Donated Peace to Appetites.”
Allen Searcy Builder Contractors and Westan Insurance Group sponsored the event, donating $500 to each team to purchase canned goods.
UC’s two teams combined to use 1,530 cans in their projects. Teams were given three hours to construct their sculptures and were allowed to practice several weeks in their classrooms beforehand.
Members of the Art/Key Club group included: Megan Burney, Eli Ervin, Ciara Gordon, Kimaria Jackson, Mariah Johnson, Chanyah Liphford, Kevin Lopez, Karen Morales, AJ Morris, Alexa Nolan, Jasmine Nugent, Jaelane Ortiz and Samantha Ortiz.
Carpentry students involved were Brian Arellano, Jose Godinez, Kyrell Littleton, Josh Lockridge, Mason Brinkley and Carter Watts.
This is the third year for the event that challenges student-based teams to build sculptures out of cans and then donate those cans of food to local charities.
It is estimated more than 8,500 meals will be provided to those in need from the cans used in the competition.
The sculptures will be on display at Discovery Park of America through the month of November.
