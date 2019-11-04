Tax bill design changes coming to Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Perry County taxpayers will notice a difference in when they receive their tax bills next tax season.
A software upgrade at the Perry County Collector’s Office is one of the major causes of the change.
“Aside from the standard billing amounts and tax category breakdowns, the new statement design provides more information for taxpayers to look at,” said collector Rodney Richardet. “We will also include an extra copy of the statement taxpayers can keep for their household records.”
Unlike the previous tax bills, the new annual tax statements now provide taxpayers with an itemized list of assessed personal property, as well as the individual cost of tax liability for each piece of personal property.
The previous software provider is entering retirement mode after 32 years and Perry County’s need for a new provider helped initiate the change.
Richardet said the need to change the billing format came when the county contracted with a new software provider.
“The company we were with always updated and made changes when action was needed as state statutes changed over the years, but now we will be on a completely different system,” he said. “Our goal is to provide Perry County taxpayers the highest level of service, and we look forward to working with everyone to ensure that is the case.”
Tax bills should arrive by the second week of November. Anyone who does not receive a tax bill is asked to call the Perry County Collector’s Office as soon as possible. They can be reached at (573) 547-4422. The collector is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and is located at the Perry County Administration Building at 321 N. Main Street, Suite 4 in Perryville, Mo.
Failure of a taxpayer to receive the notice does not relieve them from any liability.
The City of Altenburg, Mo. should note that their city taxes are now included on their county tax bill. This follows Perryville, Frohna and Longtown in consolidating their tax bills.
Richardet said tax payments must be received or postmarked by Dec. 31, 2019.
Payments received or postmarked after that date will have penalty and interest fees added to them.
