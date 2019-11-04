Steele man found with methamphetamine, cocaine, arrested

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Steele, Missouri man was taken to the Pemiscot County Jail on an active warrant, according to Chief of Police Billie Joe Stanfield.
Stanfield reported on Sunday, Nov. 3, 24-year-old Torrance Sheperd Jr. has charges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute pending.
Police said Sheperd Jr. was found and arrested on an active warrant charging him with failure to appear with a bond of $300.
Officers found and seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.
The seized drugs were packaged for sale, according to police.
Sheperd Jr. was taken to the Pemiscot County Jail.
