PCMH Occupational and Speech Therapy receives recreational climbing wall

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) Auxiliary has recently donated $3,500 to help purchase a recreational climbing wall for the occupational and speech therapy departments.
“A climbing wall provides therapists with many great resources, which aids with services provided to over 175 children who are cared for within both departments,” stated Deb Hayden, Director of Occupational Therapy.
The indoor rock-climbing wall is designed to help with physical, social and academic skills and help children of varying ages.
The wall assists in meeting unique goals set by therapists for individual children. Goals like strength building, problem-solving, communication, confidence and self-esteem.
Alleen Janet, Auxiliary President said, “We are so proud to be a part of an organization that is making such a positive impact on quality healthcare in Perry County.”
The Auxiliary is PCMH’s largest source of monetary donations, generated through year-round gift shop sales, fundraising events and the Medi-Alert program.
The funds have been used for community CPR training programs and renovation to the Chapel and patient transportation.
