Massac Creak Bridge to mark KYTC 100th bridge restoration project

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced reaching a major milestone, completing its 100th bridge restoration project.
KYTC recently awarded a contract to restore 106 bridges trough an innovative design-build project.
Bridging Kentucky is a six-year program that represents aims to improve the safety and soundness of bridges throughout the commonwealth by replacing and rehabilitating more than 1,000 bridges.
The 100th bridge project completed was the Massac Creek Bridge on KY 339/Clinton Road, which serves 2,200 drivers a day on average. The $1.1 million bridge project started in mid-August and the bridge reopened to traffic two weeks ahead of schedule.
“This bridge replacement is a terrific example of the impactful progress this program has made in a little more than a year,” said Royce Meredith, KYTC’s Program Manager for Bridging Kentucky. “The state is working hard to reopen closed bridges, eliminate weight restrictions that limit travel and restore critical crossings throughout the state.”
