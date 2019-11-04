Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Cape Girardeau Co. crash

By Jasmine Adams | November 4, 2019 at 5:02 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 5:02 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said a Millersville man was pronounced dead after a crash on Sunday, Nov. 3.

The crash happened in Cape Girardeau County on Route B south of Daisy around 4:50 a.m.

State Police said James D. Brown, 40, was driving south in a 1992 Toyota Camry.

The crash happened as the vehicle ran off the road, hit two mailboxes and a concrete culvert.

The vehicle overturned and threw the driver from inside.

Brown was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner David Taylor at 5:24 a.m.

Brown was not wearing a seat belt.

