Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Cape Girardeau Co. crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said a Millersville man was pronounced dead after a crash on Sunday, Nov. 3.
The crash happened in Cape Girardeau County on Route B south of Daisy around 4:50 a.m.
State Police said James D. Brown, 40, was driving south in a 1992 Toyota Camry.
The crash happened as the vehicle ran off the road, hit two mailboxes and a concrete culvert.
The vehicle overturned and threw the driver from inside.
Brown was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner David Taylor at 5:24 a.m.
Brown was not wearing a seat belt.
