Man found dead after police chase and crash

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Police and Illinois State Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a wooded area near Marion, Ill.
According to police, during the early morning hours police received a call about a disturbance at a local hotel.
During the investigation, two people of interest drove away from the scene with Marion Police in pursuit.
The suspect’s vehicle lost control and crash on Longstreet Road, east of Illinois Route 37.
The suspects ran away into a wooded area.
Marion and Herrin Police used a K-9 unit to search the wooded area. The K-9 found the body of a white male.
The investigation into the death of the man is being handled by ISP.
