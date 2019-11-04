Kevin, Ky. man facing drug-related charges after leaving scene of crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Kevil man was arrested on drug-related charges after he left the scene of a crash late Saturday night, November 2.
Andrew Allen, 43, was arrested on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine and methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication.
Paducah police were dispatched to the crash at 13th and Jefferson Streets at 11:14 p.m. on Saturday. They said they were told a man ran from one of the vehicles involved.
An officer found a man on North 12th Street matching the description.
Police say the man, later identified as Andrew Allen, ran from the officer and was seen throwing items from his pockets as he fled. Officers caught him in a parking lot and said he struggled when officers tried to handcuff him.
Police tracked Allen’s path and said they found plastic bags containing crack cocaine, meth, marijuana and a digital scale.
He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
