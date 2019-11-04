Iconic Liberty Tree clone planted at memorial wall in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Perry County 4-H members planted a tree at the Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial on Sunday.
The tree is a clone of the iconic Liberty Tree, which was a large elm tree planted in Boston in 1646.
In 1765, the Sons of Liberty, a group of American colonists, staged the first act of defiance against British rule under the tree. This spawned the resistance that eventually led to the American Revolutionary War.
The tree was a meeting place for many historic protests and celebrations centuries ago.
These Liberty Trees became symbols of American Independence and have been planted in public places throughout Missouri and across the nation over the many years.
4-H members say it's important they plant this tree and do their part in preserving American History.
"I think kids and anyone that comes by and sees this is really going to remember the founding fathers and the sacrifices they made," Missouri State 4-H Council Regional Representative Elise Melchior said.
“Our 4-H members can take pride in the service work they did in obtaining and planting trees to make their communities a better, nicer place to live,” University of Missouri Extension 4-H Development Dianna Koenig added.
Missouri Liberty Tree Program's Stan Crader said they first learned about the clonings of Liberty Tree's through another organization years ago. Since then, they have collected and planted trees in 60 Missouri counties.
"We have one in the Capital in Jefferson City," Crader said. "I think as far as the most prestigious places for a tree, this might trump the capital. Sorry Governor Parsons but that's the way it is. This is a pretty special place."
Crader said there is a lot of history with the original Liberty Trees.
"The original Revolutionary War era Liberty Trees are where the Declaration of Independence was first read to the public," Crader said. "So what our vision is as these trees grow up, these kids can go out and tell their kids that this is the Liberty Tree, this is what is stands for and maybe even read the Declaration of Independence once a year under this tree. Because that's what it stands for"
4-H members said this tree will add to the memorial site to help those reflect on the sacrifices of all service men and women.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.