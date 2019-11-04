First Alert: Clear skies and sunshine

(KFVS) - We’ll have a mostly clear morning with temps in the 30s and 40s.
Lisa Michaels says we will see mostly sunny skies today with more clouds increasing in our northern counties during the afternoon.
High temps will reach the 50s in the north to the 60s in the south.
Light rain will move in late tonight through early tomorrow morning with higher chances in the northern half of the Heartland.
We’ll stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
However, Wednesday night through Thursday is our next best chance of heavier rain.
