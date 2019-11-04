Driver seriously injured after striking a tree in Ste. Genevieve Co., Mo.

By Jasmine Adams | November 4, 2019 at 4:49 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 4:49 AM

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A St. Louis, Missouri resident was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol officials reported the crash at the 147 mile marker on Nov. 3 around 2:03 p.m.

Officials said Scott J. Ballard, 29, was heading north on the road.

Ballard lost control of the vehicle and left the road then struck a tree.

Officials said Ballard was taken to a St. Louis area hospital.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

