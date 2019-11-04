CES District #95 celebrates ‘Commendable’ school designations

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - ~ When Carbondale Elementary School District #95 superintendent, Daniel L. Booth first started, he received notice from the Illinois Board of Education that three of his four elementary schools had been designated “Underperforming;” the fourth, “Lowest Performing.”
Now, fifteen months later, administrators and staff are overjoyed.
With the release of the state’s 2019 Illinois Report Card comes news that all four of CES #95’s schools improved a level:
Three schools are now designated “Commendable.” (That “Lowest Performing” is now designated “Underperforming.”)
The State’s Report Card notes four designations: Exemplary, Commendable, Underperforming and Lowest Performing.
"My first statement was ‘I knew we could do it!” Janice Pavelonis, the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, said when Booth told her the news.
“I had to go log in to see it for myself,” Michelle Martin, the district’s Director of Data, Reporting and Systems, said.
"I was excited because it was a lot of growth,” Supt. Booth said. “I was happy because every building grew: That was the best.”
Administrators attribute the improvement to an intense scrutiny of student achievement data.
They looked at which students were achieving, which ones were not, then tried to figure out why and how to help them.
Administrators had teachers delving into individual student progress, particularly that of the groups of students where an achievement gap was identified.
“At the district level, we set a vision for a new way to look at data in teacher teams and with students.” Pavelonis said.
Teachers met several times to scrutinize student data and plan for improvement.
The teachers also engaged students in their own success, showing and discussing scores with each student and helping them set goals.
For instance, some fourth-graders tracked their own progress in specially designed binders.
Fourth-grade teacher Bridgette Page said, “I am so proud of my students! I pour my whole self into my students, and they have risen to the occasion!”
District #95 administrators are not content.
They are already planning new curriculum and programs.
They are addressing other supports that they hope will bring even bigger news next year.
“We are focused on setting up systems and implementing them well,” Martin said.
“This validates all the hard work we have been doing,” Said Pierce, a reading interventionist teacher in the district. “It makes me want to get up each day and get at it again.”
“I think it should provide a sense of hope for the community of Carbondale,” Supt. Booth said. “Our kids are capable, our teachers are excellent, and they work extremely hard … this is only the beginning of our transformation.”
