Cape Girardeau Assistant Fire Chief Mark Hasheider announces retirement

“Like many public servants, Mark Hasheider doesn’t want the attention but we are proud to recognize his 34 years of service to the citizens and City of Cape Girardeau, City Manager Scott Meyer said. "From his first day as a firefighter through stepping-up as Acting Chief during a critical time of transition. We could always count on AC Hasheider to take care of things when we needed him during emergencies, building/technology changes, or any other challenges. We hope anyone who wants to wish him well has the opportunity to congratulate him on his retirement.”