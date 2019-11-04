Cape Girardeau Assistant Fire Chief Mark Hasheider announces retirement

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s Assistant Fire Chief Mark Hasheider has announced his retirement.
After 34 years of service, Hasheider will take on a part time role working on special projects with the department through spring 2020.
Officials with the City of Cape Girardeau will recognize Hasheider for his work on Monday, Nov. 4 at the 5 p.m. City Council meeting.
Everyone is invited to attend.
“Like many public servants, Mark Hasheider doesn’t want the attention but we are proud to recognize his 34 years of service to the citizens and City of Cape Girardeau, City Manager Scott Meyer said. "From his first day as a firefighter through stepping-up as Acting Chief during a critical time of transition. We could always count on AC Hasheider to take care of things when we needed him during emergencies, building/technology changes, or any other challenges. We hope anyone who wants to wish him well has the opportunity to congratulate him on his retirement.”
Hasheider began his work with the fire department in January of 1985.
He served as a Training Officer in 1989 and was the department’s 1995 Employee of the Year.
Hasheider has been the Interim Chief three times.
City officials said he served as Emergency Management Coordinator since 1990 and Assistant Chief since 2001.
Hasheider has received the department’s Gold Star of Valor and Gold Star of Merit.
He has worked on special projects during his tenure like included radio interoperability, Project Impact, phone system upgrades, new Fire Stations 3 and 4 and more.
