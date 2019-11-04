Calm and Cool Morning

A mostly clear morning with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will see mostly sunny skies today with more clouds increasing in our northern counties during the afternoon. High temps will reach the upper 50s north to low 60s south.
Light rain associated with a weak cold front will move in late tonight through early tomorrow morning with higher chances in the northern half of the Heartland.
We look to stay dry Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. However, Wednesday night through Thursday is our next best chance of heavier rain.
-Lisa
