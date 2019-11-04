Bikers drop off toys for Christmas toy drive in Cape GIrardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Bikers made their way to the Eagles in Cape Girardeau to drop off toys for their annual toy drive on Sunday.
The event was hosted by the Freedom Of Road Riders (FORR) and the Harley Owners Group (HOG) to be able to make Christmas baskets full of toys and food for those less fortunate on Christmas Day.
FORR President George Reutzel said it’s important they help give to those in need.
“Christmas is one of the most depressing times of the year, even though it's one of the happiest times of the year," Reutzel said. "One of the things that make it depressing is when people can't provide for their family. Where if we give them these baskets and toys then they get to provide for their family and kids."
Reutzel said they’ve held this event for more than three decades and help 80 to 125 people each year.
“If you ever deliver these Christmas baskets to houses where there's people who need them and where the children are, it is amazing how those people react," Reutzel said.
If you would like to donate, you can contact or drop off toys at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Cape Girardeau Elks Lodge or Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City.
