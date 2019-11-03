84-year-old woman struck while checking mail

GRAVES COUNTY, Il. (KFVS) - On Nov. 2, 2019, around 9:50 a.m., Graves County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a car versus pedestrian collision in the Sedalia community.
Deputy Jamie Clark’s investigation showed that Bob Reed, 67 of Tri City, was traveling northbound on KY 381.
As Reed approached the 200 block of KY 381, Glenda Garland, 84 of Sedalia, was crossing KY 381 after getting her mail from her mailbox.
Garland was trying to cross both lanes of KY 381, when she stepped into the northbound lane.
Reed was unable to avoid Garland and struck her with his vehicle.
Garland was taken from the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Reed was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Deputy Clark as a precaution.
Deputy Clark was assisted at the scene by Deputy John Cavin, Sedalia Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Mayfield Fire Department, Kentucky State Police, Mayfield Police Department and the Graves County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.