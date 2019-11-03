Wanted man arrested on DUI charges in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Indiana was arrested on DUI charges after a traffic stop in Mayfield, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 2.
According to police, officers received information about an intoxicated driver at a convenience store. Officers arrived and saw the vehicle in a parking lot and were able to run the plates.
They learn the vehicle belonged to Michael Russell, 44, of Mayfield, Ky. who was wanted on a warrant out of Indiana. Officers gave Russell a field sobriety test and determined he was under the influence.
Russell was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from another state, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (first offense) and possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle.
Russell was taken to the Graves County Jail.
