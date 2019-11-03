Two ISP troopers injured after squad cars were hit by DUI driver

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Two Illinois State Police Troopers were injured after being hit during a traffic stop on I-57 in the Chicago District of Illinois on Sunday, Nov. 3.
According to ISP, at 1:40 a.m. the troopers were conducting a traffic stop and had their emergency lights on at the time.
During the stop, another vehicle ran off the road and hit both squad cars inuring the troopers.
Both troopers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver has been arrested on a DUI charge, more charges could be pending.
