Scott City teen honored as organ donor with special portrait on parade float

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A special ceremony took place in Scott City today for a boy who saved lives with organ donations.
After Dominic Hooper passed away, his donated organs saved the lives of five people.
This ceremony is to honor Dominic with a floral portrait that will be showcased in his memory on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float in the Tournament of Roses parade next year in California.
Many people came out to the ceremony including 3 of Dominic’s organ recipients.
"Just seeing Dom continue on in other people and for them to take the time to come down here and be apart of it with us and stuff like that which shows how much gratitude they have with the gift they received from Dom," Chris Snider said.
Over the years, Dominic's family has raised awareness for organ donation encouraging people to register as an organ donor.
"That's what we have left is to honor our son," Sara Snider said. "That's basically what we live for and what we do is keep his memory alive, honor him and let everybody know the importance of organ donation and just how one small gesture, one act of kindness or one gift can give so much to so many people."
Mid-America Transplant sponsored Dominic's portrait, which is one of 44 floragraphs to be showcased on the Donate Life float during the parade.
The portraits represent organ and tissue donors from across the nation and are made entirely of organic flower materials.
Jonette Strothcamp with Mid-America Transplant said there are 114,000 people currently on the national waiting list for an organ.
"The importance of what a donation means and that one person's decision to say yes and donate life, can help save up to 75 individuals through the gift of life," Strothcamp said.
The Tournament of Roses Parade takes place at 10 a.m. on New Years Day in Pasedena, California. It is estimated to be watched by 40 million viewers.
To learn more about organ donations and transplants, visit Mid-America Transplant’s website here or call 314-735-8200.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.