Herrin police issues statement after lewd photos appear on google search

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Herrin, Illinois Police Department has issued a statement after several graphic pictures appear on Google.
According to police, they have made contact with Google to have the pictures taken down.
They do not know how the photos were posted to the site but have reached out to a Cybercrime specialist to help identify those responsible.
Herrin Police are asking that people not call the department to report it. They are aware. Calls have been interfering with the department’s ability to answer 911 calls.
