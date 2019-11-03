First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Our dry and cool pattern is set to continue into the upcoming work and school week….with our next significant change not due until about mid-week. The broad upper trough over the middle of the country is flattening out a bit, allowing for a slight warming trend….but otherwise things remain very quiet for the Midwest. A light southerly breeze should keep temps from dropping as much tonight…looks like we’ll stay mainly above freezing except perhaps in some favored valleys. Monday looks partly cloudy and seasonably cool, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 50s north to the low 60s south….though once again with a cool SW breeze at times.