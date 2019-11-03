Carbondale Police looking for 3 suspects after deadly shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead and police are searching for three suspects after a deadly shooting in Carbondale, Illinois on Sunday, Nov. 3.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 500 block of S. Illinois Avenue at 1:22 a.m.
Officers who were already in the area found Keon Cooper, 27, of Carbondale, Ill. with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead later.
During the investigation, officers learned that Cooper had been talking with three men, two of whom were armed with handguns. The two men shot Cooper and all three drove away in a black Kia Optima or similar-style vehicle.
Police are looking for the following suspects:
- Suspect #1: Black male, average build, unknown height, a gray or white hoodie, white t-shirt underneath, long black braided or dreadlocks, baggie clothes, early 20’s and armed with a handgun.
- Suspect #2: Black male, average build, unknown height, a white hoodie, faded blue jeans with a dark stripe down the outside, long black dreadlocks, early 20’s.
- Suspect #3: Black male, thin build, dark-colored hoodie with a white symbol or name on the left chest area and armed with a handgun.
These suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to contact police at (618) 457-3200 or leave an anonymous tip at (618) 549-2677.
The investigation is ongoing.
