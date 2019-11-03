Athletes train, get health screenings before Special Olympics events

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Special Olympics held an outreach expo event for athletes to train and get health screenings on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
Athletes were able to get free dental and hearing screenings and get specialized training in softball, volleyball and basketball.
Special Smiles Dr. Jayne Scherrman said it's important for these athletes to get these screenings and get them help if they need it.
"There's lots of athletes here that are doing well and going to the dentist," Scherrman said. "This is just a good reinforcement at the events for them to know that 'hey, I'm doing a great job and this is what we're doing'. This is always important to reiterate good oral hygiene for anyone."
Recreation Specialist Cindy Henry said it's important to train for these events and it's great to see so many athletes excited to train and prepare for the sporting events.
"It's just like any other professional athlete, the more you train, the better you get," Henry said. "We offer great training here. The athletes can sharpen their skills up and be better in the field."
The expo also offered sessions for parents, caregivers and coaches as well.
