First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our cool, dry pattern is set to continue for a few more days as a broad, cool upper trough remains in place over the middle of the country. Here in the Heartland a weak dry cold front will push through this morning…serving to reinforce our cooler-than-average weather. A few mid and high clouds may accompany the system but overall it should be mainly sunny. Highs today may be a degree or two warmer than on Friday, but with a slightly strong northwest wind behind the front. That breeze will die down overnight….so we’ll have another cold, clear and frosty start on Sunday morning.