First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Our cool, dry pattern is set to continue for a few more days as a broad, cool upper trough remains in place over the middle of the country. Here in the Heartland a weak dry cold front will push through this morning…serving to reinforce our cooler-than-average weather. A few mid and high clouds may accompany the system but overall it should be mainly sunny. Highs today may be a degree or two warmer than on Friday, but with a slightly strong northwest wind behind the front. That breeze will die down overnight….so we’ll have another cold, clear and frosty start on Sunday morning.
No major changes are expected for the first half of next week…though we will have a slight warming trend. By about mid-week, however, another weather system will move through with clouds and at least a little rainfall….especially late Wednesday into early Thursday. This will be followed by another push of chilly dry air from Thursday into the following weekend…so next weekend also looks cool and dry. BTW don’t forget that we switch back to standard time tonight….so you’ll need to set your clocks back one hour tonight.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.