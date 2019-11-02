First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Cool, dry weather with a slight warming trend is set to continue for the next few days. A broad upper trough remains in place over the middle of the nation, so overall we’ll stay with rather cool but dry conditions along with most of the Midwest. Tonight will be clear, cold and frosty as light winds and dry conditions allow most areas to fall below freezing again. Sunday will bring a return of southwest winds…which should bring afternoon temps up just a bit, but overall another cool and mainly sunny day with a few clouds mainly north closer to the I-64 corridor.