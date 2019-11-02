First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Cool, dry weather with a slight warming trend is set to continue for the next few days. A broad upper trough remains in place over the middle of the nation, so overall we’ll stay with rather cool but dry conditions along with most of the Midwest. Tonight will be clear, cold and frosty as light winds and dry conditions allow most areas to fall below freezing again. Sunday will bring a return of southwest winds…which should bring afternoon temps up just a bit, but overall another cool and mainly sunny day with a few clouds mainly north closer to the I-64 corridor.
Dry and cool conditions look to continue into the first half of next week…although temps look to climb just a bit. Our next significant change comes late Wednesday into Thursday as another upper wave pushes another surge of cold air in from the northwest. Models are in some disagreement, but it looks like we’ll get a chance of a little rain Wednesday night into Thursday…..with colder and drier air blowing back in from the northwest Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. By the weekend southwest winds should start to warm us up again, however.
