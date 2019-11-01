Williams County to hold Revolutionary War plaque dedication

MARION, Il. (KFVS) - On Nov. 8, at 1:00 p.m., John Ellis will be added to a plaque dedicated to Revolutionary War heroes.
It will be held at the Williamson County board room in the administration building in Marion, Illinois.
The plaque bears the names of those who fought in the American Revolution who were either from Williamson County, or later settled in Williamson County.
Ellis was a free African-American who fought in North Carolina, then later settled in Williamson County.
Some of his descendants have been located. They will be attending the ceremony, and a few of them will speak.
There will be a Revolutionary Honor Guard lead the flag in to start the ceremony as well as dignitaries there.
