Weakley Co. residents warned of phone scam

DRESDEN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Residents of Weakley County are being targeted in a phone scam.
According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, the caller claims to be from the Social Security Office. The scammer tells the person there is some sort of incident happening in Texas, involving either their Social Security number, a car rented in their name or similar information.
The scammer claims illegal narcotics are involved. The scammer then urges the intended target send money to clear up the incident.
The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department assures residents these calls are scams.
Anyone receiving such a call is urged not to send any money and not to give their Social Security number or date of birth to anyone who calls them.
