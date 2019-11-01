Voting Guide: November 2019 General Election

(KFVS) - Before you head to the polls, take a look at this voting guide for the general election on Tuesday, November 5.
The Millersville Fire Protection District is hoping to pass a $900,000 bond issue to pay for a new building. It’s Proposition A on the ballot.
A bond issue in Marston, if passed, would improve the city’s combined waterworks and sewage system. It’s a $1 million revenue bond.
Proposition B in Miner could change how the police chief is appointed.
See these and other ballot issues in southeast Missouri below.
Governor
- Matt Bevin (incumbent)/Ralph Alvarado - Republican
- Andy Beshear/Jacqueline Coleman - Democrat
Secretary of State
- Michael Adams - Republican
- Heather French Henry - Democrat
Attorney General
- Daniel Cameron - Republican
- Gregory D. Stumbo - Democrat
Auditor of Public Accounts
- Mike Harman (incumbent) - Republican
- Sheri Donahue - Democrat
- Kyle Hugenberg - Libertarian
State Treasurer
- Alison Ball (incumbent) - Republican
- Michael Bowman - Democrat
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Ryan Quarles (incumbent) - Republican
- Robert Conway - Democrat
- Joshua Gilpin - Libertarian
Graves County Sheriff
- Jason Clark - Republican
- Jon Hayden - Democrat
Justice of the Supreme Court - 1st Supreme Court Dist.
- Christopher Shea Nickell
- Whitney H. Westerfield
Mayfield City Council
- Darrick Herndon
- Robert Brandon Henson
- Cindy Price
- Johnny Jackson
