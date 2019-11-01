Voting Guide: November 2019 General Election

By Amber Ruch | November 1, 2019 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 4:55 PM

Missouri

The Millersville Fire Protection District is hoping to pass a $900,000 bond issue to pay for a new building. It’s Proposition A on the ballot.

A bond issue in Marston, if passed, would improve the city’s combined waterworks and sewage system. It’s a $1 million revenue bond.

Proposition B in Miner could change how the police chief is appointed.

See these and other ballot issues in southeast Missouri below.

Kentucky

Governor

  • Matt Bevin (incumbent)/Ralph Alvarado - Republican
  • Andy Beshear/Jacqueline Coleman - Democrat

Secretary of State

  • Michael Adams - Republican
  • Heather French Henry - Democrat

Attorney General

  • Daniel Cameron - Republican
  • Gregory D. Stumbo - Democrat

Auditor of Public Accounts

  • Mike Harman (incumbent) - Republican
  • Sheri Donahue - Democrat
  • Kyle Hugenberg - Libertarian

State Treasurer

  • Alison Ball (incumbent) - Republican
  • Michael Bowman - Democrat

Commissioner of Agriculture

  • Ryan Quarles (incumbent) - Republican
  • Robert Conway - Democrat
  • Joshua Gilpin - Libertarian

Graves County Sheriff

  • Jason Clark - Republican
  • Jon Hayden - Democrat

Justice of the Supreme Court - 1st Supreme Court Dist.

  • Christopher Shea Nickell
  • Whitney H. Westerfield

Mayfield City Council

  • Darrick Herndon
  • Robert Brandon Henson
  • Cindy Price
  • Johnny Jackson

