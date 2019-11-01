Jail reimbursement backlog hurting police

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - County jails foot the bill to house felons when there is no room left in Missouri prisons.
Those jails are supposed to get paid back for opening their doors and providing resources.
The Missouri Department of Corrections owes Cape Girardeau County $600,000, according to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson.
However, the state is behind on their payments.
She said it is cutting into their revenue. It also limits their ability to make facility repairs, hire staff and buy new technology.
“We have an interest in a system its called a body scanner," Dickerson said. "It picks up on electronics. It picks up on drugs inside the system. That kind of contraband coming into a jail facility can be a life or death matter. As sheriffs we’re standing united and just asking the state to work with us.”
County jails are being reimbursed on a quarterly basis.
The backlog is nine months behind schedule and has grown to $36 million statewide.
Sheriff Dickerson said they spend about $45 a day to house just one state inmate.
Reimbursement funds are coming in at about half that number.
The Department of Corrections is switching to an electronic system next summer.
That switch is expected to speed up the reimbursement process.
However, the backlog will likely continue until other funding sources are found.
