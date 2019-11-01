SIH Memorial Hospital prepares for level II trauma center with live drill

CARBONDALE, Il. (KFVS) - On Friday Nov 1, SIH Memorial Hospital readied their team with a live trauma drill.
The drill is conducted in real time to test the responses of the hospital staff.
There were at least 28 employees involved in the drill, including the emergency department, switchboard, security, trauma emergency team, x-ray and imaging, operating room, intensive care unit, and surgical.
The hospital admin, Al Taylor, portrayed a patient injured in a car accident on RT 13. He was flown to the hospital by Arch Air Methods.
Another test patient was taken to the hospital by Jackson County Ambulance.
The drill is in anticipation of the hospital becoming a level II trauma center, on Nov. 4.
This will make SIH Memorial Hospital the only trauma center in Illinois south of Springfield, effectively ending the region’s status as a ‘trauma desert’.
Medical Director of Southern Illinois Regional EMS Joseph Haake, MD, said a trauma center plays a role in the critical ‘golden hour,’ which is the time from injury to surgical intervention.
“There’s a military saying, ‘the fate of the wounded lies in the hands who first deliver care’…what that means is your outcome is drastically affected by the first people who respond to you, they can make the biggest difference." said Dr Haake, "Statistics show survivability is greatly increased if that surgical intervention is complete within the first 60 minutes.“Not from the time when someone calls 9-1-1, but from the time of the actual event itself.”
Even with the availability of medical air service, prior to trauma center designation, it remained difficult if not impossible to get patients to surgery within the golden hour, said SIH EMS Coordinator Brad Robinson.
“It was always on the minds of medical flight and medical ground crews, emergency physicians, nurses and surgical staff. We’ve been treading water with weights on our ankles for years. This is an opportunity to actually take off, swim and keep our heads above water and do good things for our patients,” Robinson said.
Until now, patients with critical injuries were put on a 40-minute flight to St. Louis or a 40-minute flight to Evansville.
“That took up critical time in the golden hour,” explained Kris Whitlock, clinical base supervisor for ARCH Air Methods in Murphysboro. “We now have the ability to get patients where they need to be much faster. We provide the same level of care plus a little extra from what you see on a regular ambulance…just at 150 mph, 2,000 feet in the air with no stoplights.”
Jackson County Ambulance Director Kenton Schafer said the significance of knowing patients will receive definitive care is “life-changing”.
“We’ve never had that here. I think this will be as huge to our region as the hospital’s STEMI (critical cardiac care) and stroke programs. This changes the direction of all trauma in our county; there is no area too far and more than 30 minutes from Carbondale. We know exactly where we are going,” Schafer said.
The level II designation ties in with the hospital’s desire “to keep people home.”
SIH President and CEO Rex Budde cited colossal collaboration behind the endeavor to create the trauma center.
It was part of SIH strategic plan set 2015.
“Countless individuals rolled up their sleeves to cement relationships – regional physicians, surgeons, staff, ground and air ambulance services – and develop the required training, policy, protocol and procedures to meet the rigorous standards required by the Illinois Department of Public Health,” said CEO Rex Budde
In recent years, nearly 800 patients initially treated in Carbondale were ultimately transferred to trauma centers in St. Louis, Missouri, and/or Evansville, Indiana.
“One of the most hopeless things you can do is follow an ambulance to St. Louis or know that a loved one has been put on a helicopter and you have to get to them,” Budde said.
Dr. Smith-Singares, one of four trauma surgeons at SIH, said, “The need is well substantiated. This is a perfect place to solve a big problem for our communities. We are here,”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.