SIH Memorial Hospital prepares for level II trauma center with live drill

“There’s a military saying, ‘the fate of the wounded lies in the hands who first deliver care’…what that means is your outcome is drastically affected by the first people who respond to you, they can make the biggest difference." said Dr Haake, "Statistics show survivability is greatly increased if that surgical intervention is complete within the first 60 minutes.“Not from the time when someone calls 9-1-1, but from the time of the actual event itself.”