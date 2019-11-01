Senator Duckworth’s office brings Delta Regional Authority Co-chair to Cairo

CARIO, Il. (KFVS) - The Office of U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) brought Delta Regional Authority (DRA) Co-Chair Chris Caldwell to Cairo on Nov. 1, for a meeting with local and regional officials, as well as a tour of the city.
The meeting was in effort to help bring stakeholders together to work toward moving Cairo forward.
While in Cairo, Duckworth’s office set up meetings for Caldwell with Mayor Thomas Simpson, Alexander County Board Chairman Joe Griggs, Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Designee to the Delta Regional Authority, as well as representatives from the office of U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), the office of U.S. Congressman Mike Bost (R-IL-12), the office of State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis), Laborers Local 773, Cairo Port District, Cairo School District, Southern Five Economic Development Corporation, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Community Health and Emergency Services.
“The best way to move Cairo forward is through a coordinated effort between federal, state and local officials focused on finding every possible way to help,” Duckworth said. “The hardworking people of Cairo deserve better than broken promises, and I am proud that my office organized this meeting and tour for Chairman Caldwell to learn more about Cairo and what needs to be done. We must find solutions that rebuild the local community, generate economic growth and hold accountable those responsible for helping to create this preventable crisis and work to restore hope, pride and prosperity to this historic city.”
As part of the tour, DRA Chairman Caldwell visited Bunge Corporation, the 10th Street Pump Station, Cairo public housing sites, the Cairo Historic District and the Mississippi and Ohio rivers confluence.
The Delta Regional Authority, which is headquartered in Little Rock, Ar, provides grant assistance to impoverished communities in the Mississippi River delta region, from Louisiana to Illinois and Missouri.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.