Road crews investigating cause of ‘persistent sinkhole’

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - A sinkhole investigation is underway in Hickman, Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a persistent sinkhole has created pavement issues for several months near the KY 125 intersection with Station Ln., which is near the Hickman Police Department.
Starting Monday, Nov. 4, the KYTC Fulton County Highway Maintenance Crew and the City of Hickman Public Works Department will work to explore what is causing the sinkhole.
During their investigation, the southbound lane of KY 125/Troy Ave. will be closed between the KY 125/KY 1069 Y intersection and the KY 94/Moscow Ave. intersection.
The lane closure is expected to last two days.
There will be no marked detour.
Drivers can self-detour through side streets or by taking KY 1099/South 7th St.
This sinkhole is not the only one that has created problems in Hickman.
On February 20, Hickman Mayor Heath Carlton declared a local State of Emergency after a sinkhole opened-up and caused a landslide near the First Methodist Church’s Life Enrichment Center and a home.
Stabilization engineers are working on a plan to keep the two buildings from sliding.
