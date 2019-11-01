Recall Alert: Frozen berries possibly contaminated with Hepatitis A

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Packages of frozen raspberries and mixed berries sold at Aldi stores throughout the country are being recalled because they could be contaminated with Hepatitis A.
Wawona Frozen Foods voluntarily issued the recall this week out of an “abundance of caution due to a positive test result.”
The Food and Drug Administration stated no illnesses associated with this recall have been reported.
The berries, which were imported from Chile, were sold throughout Aldi and Raley’s Family of Fine Store chains.
The recalled products were packaged and sold in these sizes and with the following accompanying information:
Aldi:
- Season's Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o Season's Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, "best by" date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. "Product of USA, Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley's:
- Raley's Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 46567 00754
Consumers who have purchased the above products should not eat them and should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
The FDA said no other retail packages of frozen raspberry products are included in this recall.
For more information on this recall, contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667 or visit www.wawona.com.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.