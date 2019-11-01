Police searching for driver that jumped from a moving car to avoid a traffic stop

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Tennessee police officer on patrol Thursday, Oct. 31 attempted to make a traffic stop, which could of ended in someone getting hurt or killed.
A Union City officer said they tried to stop a driver who failed to use a signal when turning north on Greenwood St.
The officer reports they tried to stop the driver, but they continued travel on Greenwood St.
The driver then turned onto Mercer St. and jumped out of the moving car while it was still in drive.
The officer said the driver, identified as 33-year-old Robert Darian Williams, took off running through a yard and began jumping fences.
The officer chased after Williams on foot, but lost sight of him and returned to the car.
The car, which was still in drive, had hit the rear-end of another vehicle. This driver was not hurt, but there was some damage to the rear bumper.
Police are in the process of issuing a warrant for Williams’ arrest.
Williams is being charged with failure to use a turn signal, driving without a license, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, resisting stop, halt, and frisk, reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle (aggravated assault) and leaving the scene of an accident.
