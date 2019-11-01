Police respond to report of bullet shot through duplex in Union City, Tenn

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police in Union City, Tennessee received a call about shots fired into a home on Oct. 29 around 7:30 p.m.
Officers said Keith Pettigrew made the call to the station.
He told officials a bullet came from the 600 block of N. Division Street and went through the outer wall of the home where Pettigrew and his daughter were.
It sailed through two occupied homes.
The bullet went through kitchen cabinet and through the bedroom into the other side of the duplex.
Officials said Pettigrew told them the bullet landed in the bed with Thomas Nettles.
Witnesses said a man named Noah Adams shot the handgun out of the window of a home.
Officer said they signed a warrant on Adams for reckless endangerment.
The bullet was found and recovered by police.
No bullet casing was found.
Adams was arrested on Oct. 30 without incident.
He gave a written statement and gave his baseball cap with a bullet hole in the bill as evidence, according to officials.
