Police offer counseling over video chat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An app on an iPad might help you or your loved ones get mental health counseling.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department’s partnering with Community Counseling Center to make this possible.
“We don’t want to have stigma that if you have a mental health concern that you’re automatically looked at as a criminal," said Shawni Miller, Emergency Services supervisor at Community Counseling Center.
Eight officers carry an iPad with them on the job, ready to call a counselor if needed. It’s something Miller said the community members in the area need. The officer then reaches out to the crisis center line, and a counselor will facetime call the officer’s iPad. It’s not mandatory, and the person can refuse the option.
This program is in the works in Perry County and currently being used in the City of Cape Girardeau.
“An instance where a scene may not be secure or it’s two o’clock in the morning or inclement weather and we’re not able to get a mental health professional on scene, this is a great resource for us to be able to put someone in need in touch with a mental health professional," said Sergeant Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
“And maybe that counselor can kind of get a better understand to see what is the mental health concern, is there any eminent risk of harm, things like that," said Miller
According to Miller, this program also gives people an option other than going to jail or a hospital, and it helps cut any medical costs.
“By doing things like this it kind of reduces that stigma that there are individuals that sometimes are gonna be in a crisis and ya know they’re having a bad day, and they’re needing that support form community members like law enforcement and mental health professionals," said Miller.
The person who uses the service also gets information about outpatient services and other resources. Miller said hopefully that first iPad interaction makes a positive difference for the person long-term.
If you’re in law enforcement or a mental health professional, the Fourth Annual CIT Appreciation Banquet is taking place on November 8. It’s in Perryville at Robinson Construction.
