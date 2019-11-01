1 dead, 1 being treated for gunshot wounds in overnight shooting in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, one person was shot and killed.
Another person was taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
Police were called out to the 2800 block of Whitener to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.
There is no word yet on the identity of the victims.
Hann also reports multiple shots were fired.
As of 4:20 a.m. police were still investigating.
This is a developing situation.
