1 dead, 1 being treated for gunshot wounds in overnight shooting in Cape Girardeau

1 dead, 1 being treated for gunshot wounds in overnight shooting in Cape Girardeau
Police investigate after multiple shots were fired in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau. (Source: Nathan Ellgren)
By Nichole Cartmell | November 1, 2019 at 3:36 AM CDT - Updated November 1 at 4:22 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in Cape Girardeau.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, one person was shot and killed.

Another person was taken to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Police were called out to the 2800 block of Whitener to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

There is no word yet on the identity of the victims.

Hann also reports multiple shots were fired.

As of 4:20 a.m. police were still investigating.

This is a developing situation.

Stick with KFVS for more information.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.