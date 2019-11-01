Money saving tips for cold weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many families are turning up their heaters as cooler weather approaches. This could also mean a change in the amount they pay for their energy bills.
"The top priority is to try and of course, reduce that heating bill cause that’s going to be the biggest part of your bill at this point,” said Dr. Claudette Reichel, director for Lahouse Resource Center.
The organization educates visitors on home energy waste and saving money. Reichel says one of the biggest things people overlook when prepping for the cold is air leaks.
“Leaks are where you’re leaking out the air you’ve paid to heat your home. That, in turn, causes a pressure difference which causes cold drafts,” said Reichel.
Reichel says tools like air leak detectors are helpful to detect when air is entering or escaping your home. Many people have also turned to programmable thermostats to help.
“If you leave early in the morning you forget to adjust your thermostat. Now, you can do that through an app on your phone so you’re covered that way as well,” said Will Johnson, regional manager for Entergy Louisiana.
Johnson says turning down the temperature about 5 to 10 degrees at night and when no one is home can also help save money.
“On a sunny day, keep the blinds and curtains open and the sun will help warm the room,” said Johnson.
One surprising tip that Reichel shared is to turn off the heater when using a wood-burning fireplace.
“It’s taking the warm air that you’ve paid to heat your home, then sending it up the chimney to fuel that fire and that in turn causes your home to pull in outdoor air which is cold,” said Reichel.
