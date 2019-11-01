MoDOT making changes to huge road project between Jackson and Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation had a change of heart when it came to a huge road project between Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
MoDOT area engineer Brian Okenfuss said that’s why they are fixing the bridges at the Center Junction.
“The bridges on Interstate 55 are in poor conditions at exit 99," he said. “Those two bridges at exit 99 need to be replaced so that’s what we’re seeking to do with our divergent diamond project.”
Their original plans for the project involved work on both bridges while still allowing traffic flow in both directions. But after contractors bids came in higher than anticipated, Okenfuss said, they needed a new plan.
He said the contractors told them the project was too expensive.
“Changing the project is cheaper and efficient,” he said. “They were still able to change it to allow traffic to get between Cape and Jackson.”
Now, they plan to bid again in December with changes to the project.
"We will actually have to take the lanes of the interstate and reduce them to one lane in each direction while we construct one bridge," he said.
Okenfuss said they will also keep at least one lane of traffic open between Jackson and Cape at all times and make some changes to keep traffic moving.
“We’re going to increase the length of the southbound, left turn lane off Route 25 and onto Route K," he continued.
Okenfuss went to say this would allow residents trying to get between the two cities better and safer access because they know traffic is going to increase.
MoDOT will open bids again for this project in December. They plan to award the contract in January, which means this project could start as soon as March.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.