McDonald’s celebrates 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with throwback toys

(KFVS) - To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Happy Meal, McDonald’s will release 40 years worth of throwback toys.
The Surprise Happy Meal will include some of the most popular toys from the last four decades, starting on Thursday, November 7.
Get them quickly, because it’s only through Monday, Nov. 11 or whiles supplies last.
The lineup of 17 toys in the U.S. includes:
- Cowboy McNugget (McDonald’s) - 1988
- Fireman McNugget (McDonald’s) - 1988
- Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald’s) - 1988
- Hamburger Changeable (McDonald’s) - 1989
- Grimace (McDonald’s) - 1990
- Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald’s) - 1991
- McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel) - 1993
- Hamburglar (McDonald’s) - 1995
- Power Rangers (Hasbro) - 1995
- Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers) - 1996
- Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby) - 1997
- 101 Dalmatians - U.S. exclusive (Disney) - 1997
- Tamagotchi (Bandai) - 1998
- My Little Pony (Hasbro) - 1998
- Furby (Hasbro) - 1999
- Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey - U.S. exclusive (Disney) - 2002
- Hello Kitty (Sanrio) - 2013
First introduced as a Circus Wagon Happy Meal in June 1979 nationally in the U.S., the early versions of the Happy Meal featured a decorative box including various toys such as spinning top and McDonaldland character erasers.
