McDonald’s celebrates 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with throwback toys

This photo shows a McDonald's restaurant in Ridgeland, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. McDonald’s will soon banish cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar that kids consume at its restaurants. Diners can still ask specifically for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid’s meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they’re ordered. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)