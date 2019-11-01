Man struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Ripley Co., Mo.

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian on Thursday, Oct. 31 west of Doniphan, Missouri.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said it happened around 7:45 p.m. on US 160.
Robert D. Young, 29, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado headed west.
At the same time, Jonathan R. Brewer, 38, was walking in the road.
Young struck Brewer with the vehicle according to officials.
Brewer was seriously injured and was flown to a medical center for his injuries.
