Looks like a chilly weekend for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Welcome to November. After a very frosty start to the day we are enjoying lots of sunshine and cool temperatures this afternoon. This evening will remain clear and cool with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s shortly after sunset. For those heading to football games this evening kickoff temperatures will be close to 40 with readings falling into the middle 30s by the end of the game. Lows by morning will be close to freezing.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool once again. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 50s. Another cold front will move through the area Saturday. This will bring another cold start to our Sunday. Lows will be down in the 20s for most areas. But we will see a nice rebound into the middle 50s by Sunday afternoon.
