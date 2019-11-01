Looks like a chilly weekend for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Welcome to November. After a very frosty start to the day we are enjoying lots of sunshine and cool temperatures this afternoon. This evening will remain clear and cool with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s shortly after sunset. For those heading to football games this evening kickoff temperatures will be close to 40 with readings falling into the middle 30s by the end of the game. Lows by morning will be close to freezing.