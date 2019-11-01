Life Hacks with Laura: Bed sheet hack

(KFVS) - This is a bed hack Laura said she wished she knew about when her children were younger.
This doesn’t have to be a baby mattress, you could do this even on your own mattress.
Most of the time you have a waterproof mattress cover down as your first layer and then you usually put a sheet right on top of it.
Well, here’s the hack, you go ahead and put another waterproof mattress pad cover and sheet on top of that. So, if the child pees out of their diaper or gets sick overnight you don’t have to flip on the lights to find your extras, they are already right there.
You can just peel off those top two layers and you’re ready to go.
Again, this could work on an adult bed as well, or even on a toddler bed; especially if they are potty training.
