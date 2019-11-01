Kentucky agency warns of gas pump skimmers after month of record issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across Kentucky, gas pump credit card skimmers are now being found in record numbers by the Department of Agriculture.
“The National Association of Convenience Stores estimates that a single pump compromise can result in 30 to 100 credit card identities stolen in one day,” Kentucky Agriculture Department spokesperson Sean Southard said.
The Department, which inspects gas pump credit card skimmers, said it wants you to keep your eyes peeled for what they’re calling “goblins at the gas pump.”
“This year alone, they found 17 skimmers in the Central Kentucky region, including 10 last month in a one-week period,” Southard said.
The KDA said it only found seven skimmers in all of 2018.
With 10 found in a single week in September, inspectors said they want drivers to be vigilant heading into the holiday travel season.
According to the Department, Kentuckians can help protect themselves at the gas pump by looking for signs of tampering, including:
- Scratches or other damage around locks or doors
- Components that look different from the rest of the device or from other pumps (such as a skimmer placed over a card reader)
- A loose card reader
- Security tape that is broken or does not adhere to the pump
"The criminals out there should be aware that we're looking for them," Southard said.
Since the Agriculture Department started looking for skimmers in 2016, it has found a total of 33.
