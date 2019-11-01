Ill. man wanted on warrant for escape

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted after he failed to show up to turn himself in on a warrant.
Alex E. Pulliam, 24, was wanted on a warrant for escape.
Deputies say he was supposed to turn himself in to the Union County Sheriff’s Office to begin serving a prison sentence, but failed to show up.
Pulliam is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
They say he was last known to be in the Union County, Ill. area.
If you have any information on Pulliam, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 618-833-5500 or your local law enforcement. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.