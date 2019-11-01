House fire in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 8:30 p.m. a home at 2202 Cambridge Dr. in Cape Girardeau had a chimney fire.
Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Travis Hollis said the residents had converted a wood burning fireplace to a gas fire place.
The gas fire caught the creosote buildup in the chimney on fire.
Cleaning the creosote out of chimneys is very important.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends that Chimneys, fireplaces, and vents should be inspected at least once a year for soundness, deposits, and correct clearances.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.