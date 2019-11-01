Frost and Cold Temperatures Starting off November

A frosty start may make have you scraping the car windows this morning. Cold temperatures in the 20s have set in but at least the winds are calm. We will see lots of sun today and warmer temps in the low 50s.
This weekend we will see more sunshine with afternoon temps in the 50s, but chilly mornings in the upper 20s to low 30s. Below average temperatures are expected to stay with us through the weekend and even next week.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks one hour backwards Saturday night!
-Lisa
